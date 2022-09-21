EastEnders' Maisie Smith talks possibility of Tiffany Butcher return

During a chat with Inside Soap , she said: "The moment I left they said to me 'We're so excited to see what you're going to do, but you're always welcome to come back and reunite the family' – and I said, 'Absolutely!'

A familiar face could be returning to EastEnders in the future, as Maisie Smith – who played Tiffany Butcher on the soap on and off since 2008 – has revealed she could come back to Walford, despite leaving in 2021 to focus on other projects.

"I said if they ever need me, just call me. I have so much family there with cast and the crew, I don't think anyone ever really leaves. That's what is nice about EastEnders. You always have a place there."

Last time viewers saw Tiff, she had returned to Albert Square to support ex-husband Keegan (Zack Morris). The pair finally got a happy ending with they left for Germany together.

Keegan Baker and Tiffany Butcher BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

But happy endings are not a guarantee on the soap, so it wouldn't be too surprising to see Tiff back in Albert Square.

Since leaving the soap, Smith has taken part in Strictly Come Dancing, reaching her season's final, and more recently put her fitness skills to test in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Fellow former EastEnders star Nina Wadia recently teased her own potential comeback as Zainab Masood, stating: "Never say never."

