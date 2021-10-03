Who won Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021?

After weeks off roughing it in the chilly Scottish Hebrides, three contestants in the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021 line-up emerged victorious.

Advertisement

Chief instructor Ant Middleton had the duty of delivering the news to the final recruits, as they stood before the SAS: Who Dares Wins instructors, including Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox, and Melvyn Downes, who joined the show earlier in the year.

“I can let you know now that we’ve reached the end of the course – finished, done. Take what you’ve learned here and go out and smash whatever you have to do, because you’re all capable of doing that, but that doesn’t mean that you’ve all passed,” Middleton explained.

“What we’re looking for is to see if you have the characteristics and attributes of a Special Forces operator. Have you got what it takes to stand side by side with the DS? Courage. Composure. Solidarity. Would I put my life in your hands? It hasn’t been easy. This has been tough for us!”

Middleton then revealed that the three recruits standing in front of him – Alexandra Burke, Wes Nelson, and Aled Davies – had passed the selection process, saying: “You three have successfully completed this course. Absolutely amazing. Well done!”

Upon hearing the news, Burke broke down in tears, as she embraced Davies and Nelson.

Channel 4

“We’re not looking for one person,” Downes said following the announcement. “The common denominator is honesty, integrity, perseverance and excellence.”

“We’re not looking for you to say it, we’re looking for you to prove it,” Billy added.

“For me passing selection was such a sense of achievement, but it’s horrendous. I chose to do it, f*** what an idiot,” Foxy explained.

“Being told that you’ve passed is something they will take away and remember forever. They will draw great strength from the fact that they were able to endure what we threw at them.”

Out of a line-up of 12 celebs, including Kerry Katona and Saira Khan, five recruits made it to the final. However, TV presenter Ore Oduba and Olympic rower James Cracknell didn’t survive the final challenges, so narrowly missed out on passing the selection process.

Advertisement

SAS: Who Dares Wins will return to Channel 4 in 2022. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.