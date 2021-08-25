Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021 line-up: Meet the all-star contestants for series 3

With the 2021 series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins just days away from premiering on Channel 4, the show has officially announced the famous faces who’ll be taking on the ultimate physical and mental challenge of SAS Selection – and the line-up certainly doesn’t disappoint.

From TV presenters such as Ulrika Jonsson and Ore Oduba to Love Island‘s Wes Nelson and Olympian James Cracknell, this year’s stars may all possess different skill sets, but will still be put through their paces all the same by the show’s brutal Chief Instructor Ant Middleton and his Directing Staff.

This year’s line-up will be heading to the Scottish Hebrides to take on eight days of gruelling tasks and interrogations whilst confronting surprising truths about themselves – but who will stay the course?

Read on for everything you need to know about the 2021 Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins contestants.

Ulrika Jonsson

Ulrika Jonsson was rumoured to have signed up for the upcoming series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in October last year, but now it’s official: the TV presenter is taking part in the 2021 challenge.

The 53-year-old broadcaster is best known for presenting the weather on TV-am, hosting Gladiators and being a team captain on Shooting Stars. In recent years, she’s appeared on Dancing on Ice, Celebrity Big Brother, Celebrity MasterChef and First Dates Hotel.

Speaking about participating in this year’s show, Jonsson said: “I felt it had a profoundly positive effect on me.”

Saira Khan

TV personality Saira Khan is set to take part in the 2021 series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Khan is best known for winning The Apprentice in 2005, before going on to become a regular panelist on Loose Women and co-presenting The Martin Lewis Money Show. She’s previously competed on Celebrity Big Brother, Dancing on Ice and Pointless Celebrities.

“There are things that I have done in my life to prove myself, that I am strong, brave, determined, and a go getter. But Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins was an experience which has changed my life for the better,” she said in a statement.

“It humbled me and I am grateful for the show for waking me up to my life and start enjoying and appreciating everything I have worked so hard to achieve. It’s been life changing.”

Kerry Katona

Pop star and TV personality Kerry Katona is one of the latest stars to be announced as a Celebrity SAS contestants for this year’s series.

The former Atomic Kitten member isn’t a stranger to reality competitions, with the singer having won I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here in 2004 and coming in second place on Celebrity Big Brother in 2011. She’s also appeared on Dancing On Ice, Celebs Go Dating, Celebs on the Farm, Loose Women and a number of her own reality TV shows.

“This was a once in a lifetime opportunity… I never thought I’d learn so much about myself,” she said about her time on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Vicky Pattison

