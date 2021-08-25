Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021 line-up: Meet the all-star contestants for series 3
With Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021 set to begin on Sunday, meet the famous contestants who'll be taking on the gruelling challenge this year.
With the 2021 series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins just days away from premiering on Channel 4, the show has officially announced the famous faces who’ll be taking on the ultimate physical and mental challenge of SAS Selection – and the line-up certainly doesn’t disappoint.
From TV presenters such as Ulrika Jonsson and Ore Oduba to Love Island‘s Wes Nelson and Olympian James Cracknell, this year’s stars may all possess different skill sets, but will still be put through their paces all the same by the show’s brutal Chief Instructor Ant Middleton and his Directing Staff.
This year’s line-up will be heading to the Scottish Hebrides to take on eight days of gruelling tasks and interrogations whilst confronting surprising truths about themselves – but who will stay the course?
Read on for everything you need to know about the 2021 Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins contestants.
Ulrika Jonsson
Ulrika Jonsson was rumoured to have signed up for the upcoming series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in October last year, but now it’s official: the TV presenter is taking part in the 2021 challenge.
The 53-year-old broadcaster is best known for presenting the weather on TV-am, hosting Gladiators and being a team captain on Shooting Stars. In recent years, she’s appeared on Dancing on Ice, Celebrity Big Brother, Celebrity MasterChef and First Dates Hotel.
Speaking about participating in this year’s show, Jonsson said: “I felt it had a profoundly positive effect on me.”
Saira Khan
TV personality Saira Khan is set to take part in the 2021 series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.
Khan is best known for winning The Apprentice in 2005, before going on to become a regular panelist on Loose Women and co-presenting The Martin Lewis Money Show. She’s previously competed on Celebrity Big Brother, Dancing on Ice and Pointless Celebrities.
“There are things that I have done in my life to prove myself, that I am strong, brave, determined, and a go getter. But Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins was an experience which has changed my life for the better,” she said in a statement.
“It humbled me and I am grateful for the show for waking me up to my life and start enjoying and appreciating everything I have worked so hard to achieve. It’s been life changing.”
Kerry Katona
Pop star and TV personality Kerry Katona is one of the latest stars to be announced as a Celebrity SAS contestants for this year’s series.
The former Atomic Kitten member isn’t a stranger to reality competitions, with the singer having won I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here in 2004 and coming in second place on Celebrity Big Brother in 2011. She’s also appeared on Dancing On Ice, Celebs Go Dating, Celebs on the Farm, Loose Women and a number of her own reality TV shows.
“This was a once in a lifetime opportunity… I never thought I’d learn so much about myself,” she said about her time on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.
Vicky Pattison
Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison has been officially named as a contestant on Celebrity SAS 2021 after rumours of her participation began circling last year.
The 33-year-old starred in MTV’s Geordie Shore from 2011 until 2014, and went on to appear on Ex on the Beach, Judge Geordie and Loose Women before winning I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here in 2015.
Speaking about her experience on the show, she said: “Being a big fan of the show I wanted to push myself to get out of my comfort zone and to do something completely new. Nothing can prepare you for it, and it was an experience I’ll never forget.”
Alexandra Burke
X Factor winner Alexandra Burke is also competing on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins this year.
After winning the ITV singing competition in 2008, Burke went on to release hits such as Bad Boys, All Night Long and Broken Heels, before starring in the West End musical The Bodyguard. She’s previously competed in Strictly Come Dancing and appeared on Loose Women and The Great Celebrity Bake Off For Stand Up 2 Cancer.
“Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is the most challenging thing physically and mentally I have ever done,” she said about her involvement in the show. “It was such a life changing experience and totally blew my mind. I would do the whole thing again in a heartbeat!”
Jake Quickenden
X Factor singer Jake Quickenden has had a go at I’m A Celeb, Dancing on Ice and now he’s ready to feel the wrath of Ant Middleton on Celebrity SAS.
The 32-year-old TV personality made it to The X Factor live shows in 2014 and has since taken part in a variety of entertainment series, including Ninja Warrior UK and Dish Up: An Easier Way to Cook. In 2019, he was confirmed as a semi-regular cast member in Hollyoaks.
Speaking about his time on the show, Quickenden said: “It was the best experience. I’ll never forget it.”
James Cracknell
Olympic rower James Cracknell is taking on the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins instructors after being rumoured as a potential contestant last year.
The 48-year-old gold medallist competed in last year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing and has presented sport on ITV and Channel 4 since retiring from competitive rowing.
“As both an admirer of the work our special forces do and the show, to have the opportunity to get a taste of it was too good to turn down. I asked myself, ‘How real can it feel?’ The answer was very, it was all encompassing from start to finish,” he said about signing up for the show.
“Being an ex-sportsman I went in determined not to let myself down physically. But that is only 10 per cent of what these guys do. Decision making under pressure, cold and calculated but empathetic, confident and being able to get out of your head. I left with even more respect for what they do for us and discovered things about myself.”
Wes Nelson
Love Island star Wes Nelson will be joining the likes of James Cracknell, Kerry Katona and Alexandra Burke in the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins line-up this year.
The 23-year-old made it to the final of the ITV reality series with Megan Barton Hanson and since appeared on Dancing on Ice, The X Factor: Celebrity and Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, before forging a career as a recording artist.
“Taking part in the course was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. It changed the way I approach new challenges and gave me a whole new outlook on life!” he said about the show.
“Don’t get me wrong the show was tough and broke me down, but by the end It rebuilt me into a better person! And I’m so grateful for the opportunity.”
Kieron Dyer
Former professional footballer Kieron Dyer will be joining his I’m A Celeb cast mate Vicky Pattison on Celebrity SAS in the upcoming series.
Dyer played for Newcastle United, West Ham United, Queens Park Rangers, Middlesbrough and England before retiring in 2013. He came fourth on I’m a Celebrity in 2015.
“I was a glass half empty kind of guy. Fear is what set us back. Going on this show was always going to be great from a mental point of view,” he said about the show. “The DS put their life on their line and it was great to learn from them.”
Ore Oduba
Ore Oduba is one of the latest stars to be revealed in the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins line-up, with the TV presenter taking on the ferocious training course.
Oduba is an established BBC presenter, having hosted CBBC’s Newsround, BBC Breakfast and BBC Radio 5 Live among other shows. He’s covered the 2012 Olympics, 2014 Commonwealth Games and Sport Relief, and went on to win Strictly Come Dancing in 2016.
Speaking about his time on Celebrity SAS, Oduba said: “It was positively the most life-altering experience since becoming a parent.”
Aled Davies
The athlete, who is best known for competing in throwing events, took home the bronze medal for shot put and the gold in discus during the 2012 Summer Paralympics, before earning gold in both categories in the 2013 World Championship. He won another gold in the 2016 Rio Olympics, taking his total up to 12 gold medals across his athletic career.
Speaking about taking part in the show, Davies said: “I’m a para-athlete, so for me, this was an opportunity to completely get as far as possible out of my comfort zone and challenge myself… it was an incredible journey.”
Shanaze Reade
Olympic BMX athlete Shanaze Reade is taking part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ 2021 series.
The Olympian, who is best known for competing in BMX and track cyclist events, won the UCI BMX World Championships fives times in her career as well as two gold medals in the track cycling World Championships.
Speaking about joining the Celebrity SAS line-up, Reade said: “I wanted to strip myself bare and see the work that I’d done on myself. I wanted the mental challenge and the physical challenge and it was the perfect show.”