Lily Slater has refused to tell her mother Stacey who it is that she has conceived a pregnancy with in EastEnders .

Tuesday's episode (3rd January 2023) saw Stacey hide the truth of Lily's situation from Martin Fowler (James Bye), her ex-husband and Lily's adoptive father.

However, Stacey did break down in tears and open up to her mother Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) who was shocked but supported her daughter.

Lily caught the pair in an emotional embrace and was furious that her mother had told someone else.

In Lily's hospital room, however, Jean and Stacey spoke with the young girl and appeared to be getting through to her for the truth about the situation.

Yet, when Stacey pressed Lily for answers on how she got pregnant and who she had had sexual relations with, Lily furiously ordered her out and did not want to speak to her mother.

Lily later sat down for a recorded interview with the investigators into her case and was visibly emotional throughout.

An emotional Stacey listened outside the door as Lily sought to exclude her from the conversations, determined to hide the truth from her mother.

Will Lily reveal the truth about what has gone on?

Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) comforts her daughter Stacey (Lacey Turner) in this difficult time BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In Wednesday's episode, Stacey will be determined to get to the truth of the situation, but will she get the answers she seeks?

Speaking about the storyline, actress Lacey Turner has revealed: "Stacey is treading on eggshells. She needs to find out from Lily how this happened, who the father is, and all the details. But to do that, she needs to build trust with Lily, and if her daughter wants it to be a secret, then Stacey will keep it secret.

"That’s why she doesn’t confide in Martin because she’s just trying to get the information and build that trust and not break it."

What will Martin say when he finds out?

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.

