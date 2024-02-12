Upon his return to Walford, which was secretly instigated by his grandmother Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe), Johnny was stunned to see the state his broken mother Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) was in as she continued to succumb to her alcoholism.

After putting drunk Linda to bed, Johnny confronted Elaine for doing the bare minimum to support Linda. Johnny was soon shouted down, then informed that Linda's rapist, Dean, was back in town.

Johnny rushed out of The Vic on the warpath, bumping into old friend Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden), who had to steer him away from a defiant Dean. Along with Ben's husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay), Johnny was taken for a drink and a catch up.

The conversation turned tense when honorary Carter, Callum, called Johnny out for not turning up sooner after Mick's (Danny Dyer) 'death'.

Johnny snapped back that Callum wasn't even a part of the family, but eventually conceded that he had been burying his head in the sand.

Resolving to step up for Linda, Johnny picked up young half-sister Annie from Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) and brought Annie and little brother Ollie to see Linda, telling her that he was here to stay.

But, seeing her so low, Johnny headed out to find Dean again, punching him to the ground and promising to get him sent down for harassment and stalking if he didn't leave.

"You can leave Walford in an ambulance or a prison van," warned Johnny.

Can he get rid of Dean once and for all?

Anyone affected by Linda's story can find support by visiting Rape Crisis, or calling their 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222.

