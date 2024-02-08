Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) made his much-anticipated return, getting quite the shock as he found mum Linda (Kellie Bright) drunk on the ground!

After another turbulent week, killer Linda promised mum Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) that she was quitting drinking once and for all.

In the Square, Linda bumped into Alfie, and she apologised for her hurtful comment about their kiss. Although they cleared the air as they said goodbye before Alfie's trip away, things were awkward as he dodged a hug from her.

More like this

This appeared to send Linda spiralling, as she bought some bottles of wine from the Minute Mart.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When she and young daughter Annie bumped into Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa), recovering alcoholic Lauren sensed that Linda was struggling and offered to look after half-sister Annie.

Back at The Vic, Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) visited Linda. Talk of Karen Taylor's (Lorraine Stanley) departure took a dramatic turn when Kathy confronted Linda for drinking alcohol, and nearly confessing to Keanu's (Danny Walters) murder.

Linda tried desperately to find her mother Elaine (Harriet Thorpe). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Kathy turned vicious as she reminded Linda just how little family she had left in Walford, and warned her not to ruin all the women's lives.

Kathy's son Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and his husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay) were shocked to witness Kathy and Linda's row move into the bar.

When Kathy pointed out that Linda was the only guilty culprit from Christmas Day, Linda slapped Kathy - just as Lauren walked in with Annie!

Kathy and Lauren sat down to persuade Linda to go to bed and sober up, with Lauren offering to take care of the kids for the night. But Linda's anger continued and she stormed out to find Elaine.

Actor Charlie Suff has made his debut as Johnny Carter in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Instead, though, she ended up drinking at The Albert, where she rejected help from barman Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison) and vomited.

Outside the club, Linda was seen on the ground, struggling to get to her feet. A smartly dressed Johnny appeared, shocked to see his mum in such a state. Can he help Linda?

Actor Charlie Suff, who has taken over the role of Johnny, recently revealed all on how his alter ego copes with Linda's troubles, and how Johnny has changed in his absence.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.