As she waited anxiously to hear from Denise, Stacey was again accosted by Johnny as she sat in The Vic. He accused her of dodging his calls, growing angry over how her recent confession to Jack might affect his mum Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), who committed murder at Christmas.

When Jack walked in, Johnny was forced to tone things down and swiftly walked away. But he listened in as Stacey tried to dissuade Jack from visiting Denise, citing her own experiences with mental health trauma as a reason to give Denise some space.

Of course, in reality she was hoping to stop Jack from speaking to Denise about the night she struck Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) on the head with a bottle, knowing that this might cause a fragile Denise to open up about Keanu Taylor's (Danny Walters) murder.

Later, Stacey was able to see Denise, at which point she revealed that Jack knew about Nish. Denise accused Stacey of throwing her under the bus, and Stacey apologised for telling Jack, as well as calling the mental health team.

Denise suggested that she would be left taking all the blame for Christmas, but Stacey assured her that they were all in it together. She added that it was a good thing they now had "back-up" from Johnny, a solicitor, and Jack, a detective – although Jack remained oblivious about Keanu.

Stacey promised that Denise wasn't on her own, while back in Walford, Jack had taken Stacey's advice and failed to visit his wife.

But when Denise's daughter Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) ordered Jack to stop feeling sorry for himself and ensure that Denise never felt alone again, he headed off to the hospital after all.

As Denise told Stacey that she was no longer having visions of Keanu and would not be grassing anyone up, she urged Stacey to leave as she wouldn't be coming home any time soon herself.

Stacey replied that she didn't want that for Denise, just as Jack arrived with a bouquet of flowers, wondering what on earth Stacey was doing talking to his wife when she'd advised him against doing so himself!

Will he realise that Stacey and Denise have more to hide than the secret about Nish? Or might Jack instead suspect that Stacey planned to come clean to Denise about their affair?

There's also the matter of the missing murder weapon, which could have been stolen by Johnny, Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) or maybe one of The Six women themselves!

