Realising she still has feelings for the fittie, Louise dashes to the tube station and catches him just in time. Following an emotional heart-to-heart the pair share a passionate kiss and decide to give their relationship another go.

EastEnders are remaining tight-lipped as to whether Lou confesses she is still carrying their kid as a way of keeping him in the Square, but it certainly looks like they've got their happy ever after for now.

However, storm clouds are on the horizon with the rumour that Louise's stepmum Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) is soon to discover she too is pregnant by Keanu, who she has had a secret on/off affair with for almost a year.

The lusty pair had a hook-up for the first time in months recently when Shaz comforted her toy boy over his hurt at Louise's abortion, not realising at that point she had decided against it.

With Lou and Keanu an item again, and the teenager's pregnancy progressing, what chaotic impact would a potential pregnancy from Sharon have? And how would Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) react if he knew his employee had bedded both is wife and daughter?

