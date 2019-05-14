Following the termination, Sharon had not taken post-operative antibiotics, with a subsequent infection leaving her thinking that she was now unable to have a baby.

All that was to change though over Christmas 2005, when Sharon discovered that she was pregnant with Dennis Rickman’s child.

But that initial joy over her miracle baby proved to be short lived when, on New Year’s Eve, Dennis was stabbed to death and died in Sharon’s arms.

Dennis’s tragic demise then paved the way for Sharon’s exit, as she left for a new life in Florida with best pal Michelle in January 2006.

When viewers next saw Sharon – in August 2012 – she was now in the company of her son Dennis Rickman Jr (played first by Harry Hickles, and later by Bleu Landau).

