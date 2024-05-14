Junior’s wife Monique Knight (Busayo Ige) and their son Xavier (Chase Dean-Williams) will be introduced in upcoming scenes - a total surprise to George and his daughters, along with Junior’s brief love interest Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer).

New scenes this week will see Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) quickly charm and go to bed with Walford icon Bianca - but she has no idea that he’s married!

Next week, Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) once again reaches out to Junior and he soon arrives back in Walford and bonds with her and sister Gina (Francesca Henry) - with dad George feeling like an outsider.

More like this

However, events take a further turn when Monique and Xavier turn up and surprise Junior’s family.

Bianca meets Junior's wife, Monique (Busayo Ige)! BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The Knight clan are pleased to spend time with Monique and Xavier, but the issues between George and Junior become clear once again and prompt the younger Knight male to take his leave.

Yet, Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) throws a spanner in the works when she offers The Vic as a home to Junior, his wife, and their son. After some encouragement from Gina, Junior agrees to stay in Walford.

As the week goes on, Anna and Gina gossip with Elaine’s daughter Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) about the situation with George - to Elaine’s discomfort.

Molly Rainford as Anna Knight reading with Xavier in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Events seem to take a positive turn when George bonds with his daughter-in-law Monique as she reveals her Ghanian heritage, a side of his identity he has only just discovered himself. Monique offers to help George connect with his heritage.

Could Monique be the person who helps bring George and Junior back together?

And what will Bianca say when she comes face to face with George’s wife in the cafe?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.