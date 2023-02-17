EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw has teased that fans will have more questions following the airing of the mysterious episode due to air on Monday 20th February 2023.

The executive producer has previously spoken about how Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) will be involved in a storyline that has “not been done before” on the BBC One soap.

A cryptic trailer recently released for the show has teased an episode on Monday, the day after the show’s 38th anniversary.

The storyline will focus on six of Walford’s leading ladies: Linda, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), Suki Kaur Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth), Denise Fox (Diane Parish), and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

The women will settle in for a lock-in at the Queen Vic pub on Monday before a major twist occurs with far-reaching repercussions.

The episode will not be released at 6am on BBC iPlayer as with recent weeks of the show and instead, everyone will have to catch the twist from 7.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Monday.

Chris Clenshaw commented: "We’re all incredibly excited for Monday’s episode with six of Walford’s leading ladies at the fore.

"What may seem like a regular day in Walford soon takes a twist and what transpires for each and every one of them is that in a flash everything changes."

Clenshaw added: "This episode will leave the audience with a lot of questions and, what may seem like the end, is only just the beginning of some very big storylines that will play out this year."

Ever since the show began promoting the episode, speculation has been rife among the fan community.

We do know some of the storylines that will occur next week, however, including continued drama for Denise amid her affair with Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), Sharon aiming to beat Suki and Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) to being a co-owner of the Queen Vic pub and also reigniting her passion with Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters).

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) is haunted by the past and is comforted by Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Elsewhere, it’s a darker time for pub landlady Linda as she is given some news about rapist Dean Wicks and is comforted by Kathy.

Will these stories play into the big twist of the episode?

EastEnders returns at 7.30pm on Monday 20th February 2023 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

