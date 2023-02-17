Typically, episodes of the series arrive first on the streaming service at 6am, before being broadcast later that evening on BBC One, allowing viewers to tune in whenever best suits them.

The much-anticipated EastEnders anniversary special, which celebrates 38 years of the iconic soap opera, will not be released early on BBC iPlayer.

However, that schedule is set to be interrupted on Monday, suggesting that major events will take place in the episode that could leave Albert Square shaken for a long time to come.

The news was confirmed in a tweet from the official EastEnders page, accompanied by the familiar 38th anniversary tagline: "In a flash, everything changes."

Earlier this month, a dramatic trailer for the EastEnders anniversary week was released, which focused on a group of prominent Walford women as they grappled with a life-changing decision.

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), Suki Kaur Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth), Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) contributed to an ominous monologue.

It said: "There is a moment just before you do something when time freezes and you think, 'Is this really happening? Am I really doing this?' And then suddenly it's done and your whole world shatters. In a flash, everything changes."

In the latest EastEnders spoilers, it was revealed that the aforementioned women will share a pub lock-in after a difficult week, where they will share experiences – but it's unclear what the outcome of that conversation will be.

