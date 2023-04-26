Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) took a worrying new path to try to cope with his trauma in tonight's EastEnders (26th April).

This article includes discussions around sexual assault and rape, as well as eating disorders, that some readers may find upsetting.

After discovering that the man who raped him last year has been arrested and charged with another sexual assault, Ben began to spiral. But just as his concerned husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay) finally persuaded him to open up, Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) and Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) dropped another bombshell.

With Lola dying from a terminal brain tumour, she wanted to secure husband Jay's rights with her daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown). But Lexi's dad Ben was furious and threatened legal action to block their plans.

After snapping at Callum, Ben spoke to family solicitor Ritchie Scott (Sian Webber), who explained that Lola and Jay were likely planning a parental responsibility order instead. Confiding in parents Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), Ben felt helpless and didn't know what to do for the best.

When Jay promised Ben that he would never want to get in the way of his bond with Lexi, but he merely wanted to be an official part of her life, Ben began to calm down. Kathy talked Phil into speaking to Ben again, prompting him to accept that of all the men who might step in to help raise Lexi, he knew that he could trust Jay.

So Ben paid Lola and Jay a visit, where he admitted he thought he was being replaced. Lola assured him this was not the case, and Ben backed down and gave his permission for them to go ahead with Lola's wishes.

At The Vic, Ben joined Callum and Kathy and revealed his new decision; before apologising for taking things out on Callum. Callum told Ben he was proud of him, and Ben insisted that he was doing much better now.

Sadly, he was putting on a front, as viewers then saw Ben emerge from the pub toilets, where it was clear he had been vomiting. With several hints that the character hasn't been eating properly lately, is Ben suffering with an eating disorder - and will his loved ones realise what he's going through?

If you have been affected by Ben's storyline, you can find help and support in connection by visiting We Are Survivors or calling the charity's 24/7 support line on 0808 500 2222. For help and support around eating disorders, visit Beat or call the charity's helpline on 0808 801 0677.

