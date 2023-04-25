The undertaker has been working flat out to help support his terminally ill wife Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) as she spends her final months with her family.

However, next week it will become clear to his surrogate father Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) and his best friend/surrogate brother Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) that he is struggling.

Early in the week, Jay (Jamie Borthwick) plans a special day out for him and Lola but her condition has worsened and she is no longer up to it and then he gets a call to get back to work.

Billy fears that Jay is so overworked and is no longer able to make the most of his time with his wife before he loses her forever.

Lola’s “Pops” then sets about enlisting Ben to help him try to take the pressure off of Jay, arranging cover for him at the Cokers’ undertakers and at the car lot.

When Ben reveals what they have done for Jay he is overcome with emotion, particularly when it becomes aware that Jay’s pay will go unaffected.

Ultimately, later in the week, Jay decides to take compassionate leave so he can be there to support Lola and make memories together - which goes down wonderfully with his loving wife.

However, Jay is not the only person struggling with Lola’s tragic prognosis of only having months to live.

Jamie Borthwick as Jay Brown and Max Bowden as Ben Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Billy himself is not in the mood for celebrating his own birthday as he knows it will be the last he will spend with his beloved granddaughter.

Simultaneously, Lola plans a touching surprise party for her grandfather, but his partner Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) is concerned that it may be too much for Billy when Lola tells her about it.

As Lola invites Billy’s friends and family to be present for the party, Billy walks into the Queen Vic with no idea of what awaits him.

Billy offers support to struggling Jay. BBC

Will the surprise prove to be too much for Lola’s grandfather?

Fans are aware that Danielle Harold’s final scenes are on the way as Lola Pearce-Brown. Earlier this year, Harold spoke with RadioTimes.com about her exit and what she has planned next.

"Yes I’ve been thinking about that,” revealed Harold. “I’ve played Lola for nearly 15 years so it would be good to do something completely different. Maybe a villain, the total opposite to her, on a period drama. I don’t know if I’d do another soap as I’m Team EastEnders – that’s a weird one to consider at this point. I’d definitely like to do a drama with a beginning, middle and an end and not open-ended, which is what I’ve been used to."

