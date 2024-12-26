Boxing Day's episode on Thursday saw it revealed that Cindy had survived the brutal attack and now the show has confirmed that the attacker will be revealed as part of the stories for the 40th anniversary episodes in February 2025.

However, could it be Ian who attacked Cindy, arguably the love of his life?

Speaking at a press event about Cindy’s latest exploits breaking Ian’s heart, actor Adam Woodyatt revealed what his advice to his character would be.

Woodyatt said Ian should "run, leave."

Who attacked Cindy Beale in EastEnders? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

However, the actor also commented: "'Ian and Cindy' is one of those love stories. Hopefully, it's going to keep going, hopefully, there's a resolution to it, and they find a way through it because I don't really think you can have Ian without Cindy. I think it's better being Ian and Cindy than two separate things."

Later, when discussing his excitement for the 40th anniversary, Woodyatt revealed a 'full circle' moment for him recently at work.

Amid construction work at the set, he has been made to move dressing rooms, noting: "I was really, really chuffed because I'm now in Gretchen Franklin's old dressing room. So I've when I started out, I was in there, there were three of us. There was me, Dave Scarborough [who played Mark Fowler] and Paul Medford [who played Kelvin Carpenter] all crammed into a dressing room, but now isn't big enough for one person, and they've got three of us into it, and the dressing rooms upstairs were sort of like where the stars were. That's where Wendy [Richard, who played Pauline Fowler] and Anna [Wing, who played Lou Beale] and Gretchen [Franklin, who played Ethel Skinner] were."

Now, Adam’s finally made it to where those stars were. Only right, for an EastEnders legend.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

