EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt: "I don't really think you can have Ian Beale without Cindy"
Maybe Ian and Cindy Beale really are meant to be...
Adam Woodyatt has revealed that he wants his iconic EastEnders character Ian Beale to find a way back to cheating former wife Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins).
The BBC One soap saw Cindy's affair with Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) and continued love for his father George Knight (Colin Salmon) exposed to the Beale-Knight clans on Christmas Day before she was brutally attacked and left for dead by an unidentified assailant.
Boxing Day's episode on Thursday saw it revealed that Cindy had survived the brutal attack and now the show has confirmed that the attacker will be revealed as part of the stories for the 40th anniversary episodes in February 2025.
However, could it be Ian who attacked Cindy, arguably the love of his life?
Speaking at a press event about Cindy’s latest exploits breaking Ian’s heart, actor Adam Woodyatt revealed what his advice to his character would be.
Woodyatt said Ian should "run, leave."
However, the actor also commented: "'Ian and Cindy' is one of those love stories. Hopefully, it's going to keep going, hopefully, there's a resolution to it, and they find a way through it because I don't really think you can have Ian without Cindy. I think it's better being Ian and Cindy than two separate things."
Later, when discussing his excitement for the 40th anniversary, Woodyatt revealed a 'full circle' moment for him recently at work.
Amid construction work at the set, he has been made to move dressing rooms, noting: "I was really, really chuffed because I'm now in Gretchen Franklin's old dressing room. So I've when I started out, I was in there, there were three of us. There was me, Dave Scarborough [who played Mark Fowler] and Paul Medford [who played Kelvin Carpenter] all crammed into a dressing room, but now isn't big enough for one person, and they've got three of us into it, and the dressing rooms upstairs were sort of like where the stars were. That's where Wendy [Richard, who played Pauline Fowler] and Anna [Wing, who played Lou Beale] and Gretchen [Franklin, who played Ethel Skinner] were."
Now, Adam’s finally made it to where those stars were. Only right, for an EastEnders legend.
Read More
- EastEnders confirms which Christmas and New Year episodes will not air early on BBC iPlayer this year
- EastEnders boss highlights link to iconic 1986 outing in thrilling Christmas episode
- EastEnders' Elaine Knight is all 'about survival' after brutal Cindy Beale attack
- EastEnders Christmas and New Year spoilers: Your day-by-day guide as Cindy Beale's secrets explode
- EastEnders' Heather Peace promises New Year chaos at Suki and Eve's wedding
- EastEnders' boss teases Nish's New Year showdown
- EastEnders' Adam Woodyatt reveals 40th anniversary stories are "bonkers"
- EastEnders spoilers tease flirty encounter for Martin Fowler and Ruby Allen
- EastEnders confirms Sonia's return next month in advanced spoilers
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Authors
Lewis Knight is the Trends Editor for Radio Times, covering trending titles from TV, Film and more. He previously worked at The Mirror in TV, Film, and Showbiz coverage alongside work on SEO. Alongside his past work in advertising, he possesses a BSc in Psychology and an MA in Film Studies.