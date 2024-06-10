Will Toyah Battersby and Nick Tilsley's kiss lead to full affair in Coronation Street?
They crossed the line...
Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) shared a forbidden kiss with her sister's partner Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) in tonight's Coronation Street (10th June 2024).
After being arrested over the unlawful burial of her stillborn baby girl Rose, Toyah confided in Nick how much it upset her that Rose had been disturbed after so many years. Nick spoke to his sister Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien), quietly informing her of the details of Toyah's arrest.
Sarah herself has experienced baby loss more than once, and she visited a grateful Toyah, offering her support and comfort. In the Bistro, Toyah thanked Nick for his kindness, but the lighter mood was broken when she received a delivery of yellow roses – the same flower she had left for Rose.
Toyah was convinced that Institute lackey Rowan Cunliffe (Emrhys Cooper) had sent them, and that he was behind her arrest. She and Nick confronted her sister Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson), who admitted that she had told Rowan about baby Rose in confidence.
Toyah was furious as Leanne insisted that she believed Rowan when he claimed not to have told the police, while Nick pointed out that Leanne's obsession with the Institute was unhealthy and would be the death of their relationship.
More like this
Nick accused Leanne of cheating with Rowan, but when Leanne made it clear she only loved Nick, he gave her an ultimatum to cut contact with the Institute, or they would be over for good.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
In the Bistro, Toyah, Nick and Sarah spoke about Leanne, with Nick certain that Leanne would choose him. But he was shocked when Leanne later cited that his negativity was suffocating, and she decided to leave for a while to get some space – heading off to stay with Rowan.
Outside, it was clear that Leanne was torn over leaving, but she went ahead with the plan thanks to Rowan's persuasion. Nick watched on sadly from the window, before he and Toyah had a heart-to-heart as they went over the events of the day.
Toyah noted that she and Nick had been brought closer together, after years of her hating him. Soon, the pair kissed, but were interrupted by Nick's son Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) arriving home!
Speaking about what drove Toyah to cross the line, actress Taylor explained: "It’s really confusing for Toyah, Nick is to all intents and purposes her brother in law and they haven’t always got on, so it's not like she's been harbouring some secret attraction.
"So this has hit her out of the blue, they’ve both been there for each other these last few weeks when life has been really tough and those feelings are starting to get a little bit blurred.
“Toyah loves her sister but every time she feels guilty for leaning on Nick, Leanne does something to push her away again. It's difficult when you're angry at someone, but you also feel guilty for something you've done to them. It's very conflicting for Toyah."
Will Toyah and Nick regret their moment of madness, or are they set for a full-on affair behind Leanne's back?
Anyone identifying with Toyah's story can find support on stillbirth and baby loss by visiting Sands.
Read more:
- RadioTimes.com Soap Awards reveals 2024 nominations
- 10 biggest Coronation Street moments for show legend Gail Rodwell over 50 years
- Coronation Street's Helen Worth to leave soap after 50 years as Gail Rodwell
- Coronation Street killer Joel has Bethany in his sights as he covers his tracks
- Vote now for Best Soap at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024!
- Vote now for Best Comedy Performance at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024!
- Vote now for Best Exit at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024!
Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.