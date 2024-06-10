Sarah herself has experienced baby loss more than once, and she visited a grateful Toyah, offering her support and comfort. In the Bistro, Toyah thanked Nick for his kindness, but the lighter mood was broken when she received a delivery of yellow roses – the same flower she had left for Rose.

Toyah was convinced that Institute lackey Rowan Cunliffe (Emrhys Cooper) had sent them, and that he was behind her arrest. She and Nick confronted her sister Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson), who admitted that she had told Rowan about baby Rose in confidence.

Georgia Taylor plays Toyah Battersby in Coronation Street. ITV

Toyah was furious as Leanne insisted that she believed Rowan when he claimed not to have told the police, while Nick pointed out that Leanne's obsession with the Institute was unhealthy and would be the death of their relationship.

Nick accused Leanne of cheating with Rowan, but when Leanne made it clear she only loved Nick, he gave her an ultimatum to cut contact with the Institute, or they would be over for good.

In the Bistro, Toyah, Nick and Sarah spoke about Leanne, with Nick certain that Leanne would choose him. But he was shocked when Leanne later cited that his negativity was suffocating, and she decided to leave for a while to get some space – heading off to stay with Rowan.

Outside, it was clear that Leanne was torn over leaving, but she went ahead with the plan thanks to Rowan's persuasion. Nick watched on sadly from the window, before he and Toyah had a heart-to-heart as they went over the events of the day.

Toyah noted that she and Nick had been brought closer together, after years of her hating him. Soon, the pair kissed, but were interrupted by Nick's son Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) arriving home!

Toyah and Nick shared a kiss. ITV

Speaking about what drove Toyah to cross the line, actress Taylor explained: "It’s really confusing for Toyah, Nick is to all intents and purposes her brother in law and they haven’t always got on, so it's not like she's been harbouring some secret attraction.

"So this has hit her out of the blue, they’ve both been there for each other these last few weeks when life has been really tough and those feelings are starting to get a little bit blurred.

“Toyah loves her sister but every time she feels guilty for leaning on Nick, Leanne does something to push her away again. It's difficult when you're angry at someone, but you also feel guilty for something you've done to them. It's very conflicting for Toyah."

Will Toyah and Nick regret their moment of madness, or are they set for a full-on affair behind Leanne's back?

Anyone identifying with Toyah's story can find support on stillbirth and baby loss by visiting Sands.

