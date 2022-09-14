The character is about to stand trial for his murder, but Toyah has maintained that she never intended to kill Imran in the car crash. She told the police that she couldn't remember what happened, but viewers know that she actually lied , as she recalled the moment Imran confessed his lies to win custody of his baby son Alfie.

Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor) shocked her loved ones in tonight's Coronation Street , as she made a shocking confession of guilt over the death of her husband Imran (Charlie de Melo) .

Ahead of her day in court, Toyah was feeling low and wanted to stay at home. But her sister Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) encouraged her not to hide away, and even asked Alfie's mum Abi Webster (Sally Carman) to let Toyah spend time with the little boy.

Abi agreed, and although Toyah saw through their set up, Abi confided that she genuinely would like some time to herself. So, Toyah took Alfie to Victoria Gardens where she broke down as she cradled him in her arms. Her emotions bubbled over as she told him how sorry she was for taking his daddy away, and she was spotted by a concerned Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell).

Gemma headed to the Bistro to tell Leanne that she was worried for Toyah, while Toyah handed Alfie back to Abi and rushed away in tears. Spider Nugent (Martin Hancock) found Toyah and took her home, trying to support her. But Toyah couldn't bear his kindness as she blurted out the truth about Imran's death.

She explained that she had lied to the police and was to blame for killing Imran - and with Spider an undercover police officer who has now been instructed to get information on Toyah, he was left horrified. As Leanne walked in and overheard, Spider ran out of the flat, while Leanne was left furious over what had been said.

Leanne demanded answers and Toyah admitted everything. She had initially lost her memory after the crash, but it returned and she remembered that Imran had told her of his misdeeds. Angry, she had lost it and allowed the car to crash, not caring what happened to her or her husband in that split second. Leanne delivered a few home truths, incensed that Toyah had deceived everyone.

Toyah was devastated that she might have lost Spider for good, and soon Leanne fled, too. But when she spoke to Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne), Leanne was reminded of the good-hearted person Toyah really was, and she returned home to assure her sister that she did not set out to harm Imran. Encouraging her to fight, Leanne promised to be there for her.

But Toyah knew that Spider could reveal her secret, and viewers saw the conflicted character sitting in the Gardens alone as he ignored her desperate calls.

Will Spider turn Toyah in?

