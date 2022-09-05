Coronation Street star hints at future outside of prison for Toyah

Earlier this year, Toyah was driving home with husband Imran (Charlie de Melo) when he chose that moment to confess all his wrongdoings, including the fact that Imran had framed the mother of his child, Abi Webster (Sally Carman) in order to gain custody.

Georgia Taylor has teased what could be in her Coronation Street character Toyah Habeeb's future if she walks free from her upcoming murder trial .

Toyah was so incensed by his words that she ended up crashing the car; and after Imran saved her life, he suffered a heart attack and died at the scene.

Devastated, Toyah lied to the police that she couldn't remember the events of the accident, and pretended that Imran had not told her the truth before his death. In the aftermath, Toyah's ex-boyfriend Spider Nugent (Martin Hancock) returned, which is about to complicate everything.

Now, as Toyah prepares for her trial next week, actress Taylor is asked what could be in store for her alter ego if she doesn't end up in prison. Although her future is hanging in the balance, would she like to see Toyah pursue adoption as a single parent if she gets the chance?

Imran died as a result of Toyah's actions. (ITV) ITV

"I think so. It's definitely an option for her, and I love that side of her. The argument against that, I guess, is that I've always said we have a responsibility in reflecting all aspects of society, to show a childless woman; and to show that a childless woman can be happy.

"That's something I feel quite strongly about myself; so it might be that [Toyah] finds fulfilment and joy in something else," she muses.

"However, having said that, she is naturally very maternal and caring, so I understand why her fostering a child or adopting a child seems like the kind of obvious fit."

But Taylor adds that if things don't go Toyah's way, this could pave the way for some scenes she has been interested in playing.

"I've said all along I really want a prison storyline," she explains. "I just think that it looks like so much fun; and I think it could go one of two ways because Toyah's got this counselling background, she could become someone that the fellow inmates come to and she's very supportive.

"Or she could just be bullied, like massively! I could just see her really getting bullied - she'd need to find some of that Battersby spirit to get through time in prison. If that were to happen, I think the writers could feasibly go either way with it."

As for which route Coronation Street plans to take Toyah down, you'll just have to tune in all next week!

