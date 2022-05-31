The latest cliffhanger came amid Imran's decision to come clean about his incriminating behaviour , which has seen him destroy the mother of his child, Abi Webster (Sally Carman) by framing her for taking drugs.

Two Coronation Street characters were left at risk in tonight's episode (31st May), as Imran (Charlie de Melo) and Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor) were seen unconscious after a car crash .

Imran knew he had no real proof of this, and after a confrontation with Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson), he decided to go and talk to Abi. But when he realised she was trying to leave the country with their baby son, Alfie, he was furious. Abi broke down in tears as Imran raged, and knowing that her life was now in ruins, she left the flat.

Abi's husband Kevin (Michael Le Vell) was worried sick over the development, and he forced Imran to hear him out as he declared that Abi was clean of drugs.

As it dawned on Imran that Kevin was telling the truth, he vowed that he wouldn't report Abi for attempted kidnap - handing Kevin the fake passports he'd discovered as a promise that he meant what he said.

But Imran had already told Toyah of Abi's plans, and she was determined to go to the police - still unaware of her own husband's wrongdoing. As Imran rushed to stop her, he assured Kelly that he now had every intention of putting things right. Taking his car back from the garage, Imran left a voicemail for Toyah, explaining that he needed to tell her something, before setting off to find her.

Meanwhile, with Kevin's search for Abi unsuccessful, he began to call hospitals in his terror that she may have harmed herself. But Abi walked through the door at that moment, and was left stunned when Kevin revealed that everything was going to be okay.

At the police station, Imran reached Toyah before she could talk to an officer, and she took the car keys from him as he pleaded for them to go home. But before long, the ITV soap cut to the scene of a car crash, where Imran and Toyah were now unconscious in the wreckage.

What happened to cause the vehicle to crash? Did Imran tell Toyah the truth? And most importantly, will the couple survive?

You'll just have to tune in tomorrow at the earlier time of 7:30pm to find out!

