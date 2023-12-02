David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) reveals a secret to sister Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien), and Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows) has an offer for Dom Everett (Darren Morfitt).

5 Coronation Street spoilers for 11th - 15th December 2023

1. Daisy Midgeley and Daniel Osbourne's future at risk as Ryan Connor considers exit

Daisy confesses to cheating. ITV

Having gained permission from Waterfords, Daniel shows Daisy into the empty Rovers and suggests they buy the pub instead of the flat at Redbank.

Daisy is gobsmacked, but she later thrills Jenny and Ken Barlow (William Roache) with the news that she and Daniel are indeed buying the place.

But Daisy is thrown when Daniel reveals he'd like the next step to be her adopting his son Bertie.

When Daniel makes a throwaway comment about Ryan's gym job, though, Ryan tells Daisy he thinks that Daniel knows about their fling and that he sabotaged his job prospect, explaining about the video.

Daisy doesn't believe it, but at home, talk about the family's future as she fills in the adoption form gets to her and she confesses to Daniel that she slept with Ryan.

She tries to convince Daniel that she will never cheat again, but he's heartbroken when Daisy admits she loves Ryan, too - but in a different way.

Jenny tells Carla Barlow (Alison King), while Daisy updates Ryan, but Daniel storms up to Ryan before the latter can tell girlfriend Crystal Hyde (Erin Austen) himself.

Daniel chases Ryan out of the Bistro and a fight breaks out, and later Crystal tells Ryan she still wants to make a go of it, if he will join her in Glasgow. Will Ryan leave?

2. Jenny Connor tries to crack Stephen Reid's code

Stephen's diary could be important. ITV

Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) shows Stephen's belongings to Jenny and offers her first pick, so she takes his laptop, explaining she used to borrow it.

She's distracted by Daisy's news of the pub, but Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) leaves Jenny deflated when she points out that Daisy could be her boss at The Rovers, meaning she'll be taking orders.

Later, Jenny logs on to Stephen's laptop looking for her list of suppliers, only to look through the killer's old files and find the last one he edited, titled 'Infinity Seagull Ventures'.

Jenny and Carla show this to DS Swain (Vicky Myers), who reveals they don't have the resources to crack the password.

But when Audrey hands the two women Stephen's journal, Carla and Jenny realise it could contain Stephen's passwords. Will they locate the stolen money?

3. Evelyn Plummer in danger from vile dog owner Terry

Evelyn is in danger! ITV

Hope (Isabella Flanagan) and Ruby Dobbs (Billie Naylor) fuss over Terry's dog after Evelyn intervened in the man's cruel behaviour.

The girls name the dog Taylor, after the famous pop icon! But Terry corners Evelyn in the precinct, though she denies knowing where his dog is.

Unfortunately, her daughter Cassie (Claire Sweeney) walks Taylor the dog, and a horrified Evelyn bundles them back inside. But Terry watches nearby and accosts Evelyn in the shop, flipping the 'closed' sign and menacing her to tell him what she's done with his dog.

Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) finds the door locked and asks Gary Windass (Mikey North) to help him break it down.

Whatever happens next, Tyrone Dobbs's (Alan Halsall) hopes that they've seen the last of Terry are dashed when Terry threatens him to return the dog or he'll regret it!

Ty is rattled, knowing that Roy Cropper (David Neilson) took the dog to the rescue centre, but Evelyn realises they must collect the dog and return her to Terry.

By the end of the week, though, Tyrone reveals that Terry has been released on bail, and Evelyn is certain the police will be after her next for dognapping. Will she be arrested?

4. David Platt makes a historic discovery

How will Sarah feel about David's news? ITV

David suggests to Audrey that they should throw Stephen's diary in the bin as she may find it too upsetting. Audrey won't hear of it, as she is adamant that her son wasn't all bad.

But when David looks through the journal himself, he's stunned to read that his mum, Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth), was initially unsure who Sarah's father was.

David reveals all to Sarah, telling her that Gail wasn't sure who her father was when she was born. Of course, it was eventually confirmed that Brian Tilsley (Christopher Quinten) was indeed Sarah's dad, but how will she react to the near-miss scandal?

Gail announces she's sick of the family's fighting and that they must support Audrey, so she arranges a meeting to resolve their differences. Will the Platts comply?

5. Stu Carpenter bribes Dom over Eliza Woodrow

Will Dom take the bait? ITV

Stu meets with PI Lesley again, and she reveals that Dom was convicted of dangerous driving in Germany in 2020.

Over lunch at the Bistro, Stu quizzes a shocked Dom about his life in Germany, then offers Dom £10k in cash to stay out of Eliza's (Savannah Kunyo) life. Will he accept the bribe?

Well, as the week continues, Dom calls at Stu and Yasmeen Metcalfe's (Shelley King) house with all of Eliza's things, and Eliza is bemused as she believes she is only staying for a few days. As the two men exchange knowing looks, has Dom agreed to cut off contact?

