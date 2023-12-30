It's believed that George is still filming but her final scenes are set to air over summer in 2024. RadioTimes.com has reached out to ITV for comment.

George first entered the soap in 2011 as the ex-girlfriend of Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) but was later brought back as a regular cast member.

Her storylines have centred around her son Craig (Colson Smith), who is now a police officer, as well as more recently seeing Beth nearly cheat on her husband Kirk Sutherland (Andy Whyment) with Marco (Paul Albertson).

It comes after previous reports in October 2023 that George had actually signed a new contract amid rumours of her exit at the time.

Speaking to The Mirror at the Pride of Britain Awards, George revealed: "I've got a new contract. It's really weird, everyone was saying, 'You're leaving, you're leaving.'

"I was asked about my contract and I said I was waiting, and so they asked what I'd like to do if I didn't get one and I said Call the Midwife. That's all I said – it was a passing comment – then the next thing, everyone is ringing me like, 'You're leaving, you're leaving.'

"I was like no, what's all this, no, I don't know anything about it. It's just weird I don't even know how it happened from the passing comment."

It wouldn't be the only departure to rock the cobbles recently, as Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) most recently left the soap in an emotional two-hander Boxing Day episode.

After accidentally killing Stephen (Todd Boyce), Peter was struggling to cope and was gifted a one-way ticket to Spain by Carla (Alison King), who decided she had to help him leave Weatherfield.

