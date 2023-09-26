The iconic Beth has been a mainstay of Weatherfield since George joined the soap back in 2011. She entered the scene as the ex-girlfriend of Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) for a couple of episodes before being brought back as a regular cast member.

But now, George has hinted that it may be the end of her Coronation Street journey, revealing in an interview with Daily Star that she's "just waiting to hear if I get another contract".

Talking about what roles she'd like to do if she were to exit Corrie, she revealed: "I’m really ­interested in the war stuff, because my grandad talked about the war all the time. So I’d love to do a 1940s drama. Or something set in the '60s would be amazing."

Beth (Lisa George) and Faye (Ellie Leach) catch each other on a date with their exes in Coronation Street. ITV

But which specific shows could George see herself in? Well, she said: "I would love to do Call the Midwife. And I watched Ten Pound Poms and loved it. A role in something like that would be amazing."

Former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan starred in BBC's Ten Pound Poms, which told the story of Brits who were enticed to emigrate to Australia for just £10 after the Second World War.

And it seems as though George is most definitely eyeing up some kind of similar period drama, going on to say: "I’d love to do something like that. I like my vintage dramas and stuff like that, maybe a 1940s drama, more like war stuff."

As for George, her role as Beth has veered from downright funny to more emotional, as we've seen her become synonymous with boyfriend Kirk Sutherland (Andrew Whyment).

More recently, the character has been revisited by an old flame, and had to deal with the tragic death of beloved niece Sinead (Katie McGlynn).

George has also gone on to appear on the 2020 series of Dancing on Ice alongside partner Tom Naylor, coming in fifth place.

