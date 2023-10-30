Daisy was also on shift, and things were awkward between her and Ryan as she tried to maintain that she only wanted to be with Daniel.

Ryan questioned whether Daisy really loved Daniel, but the day took a turn when Ryan went back home and discovered that Lauren was posting on the same explicit video site he had just quit himself.

Ryan insisted that she was underage and so this was illegal, but Lauren once again threatened to expose his liaison with Daisy if he reported her. Returning to work, Ryan told Daisy what had happened, and admitted that he had reported Lauren despite her warnings.

Ryan promised that he didn't want Daisy getting hurt, whether she wanted him or Daniel, and Daisy headed home, where Lauren was being tutored by Daniel.

When Daniel left to take young son Bertie trick-or-treating, Daisy was able to confront Lauren, and insisted that she felt awful about cheating on Daniel.

Reminding Lauren that she must understand what it's like to make a mistake, Daisy declared that she would just have to take her chances if Lauren revealed all. Lauren replied that she would keep quiet, but added that Daniel was better off without Daisy.

As the party got started at the Bistro, Daisy updated Ryan that their secret was safe, and Ryan later told Lauren he was moving out. The chemistry continued to sizzle between Daisy and Ryan, despite a visit from Daniel and Bertie.

Daniel remarked that things seemed off between Daisy and Ryan, which Daisy dismissed. After Daniel left, the pair met in the office, where Daisy admitted she was torn, and Ryan suggested he book them a hotel for the following night.

Daisy agreed, but when Daniel returned in time to see Daisy and Ryan separately leaving the same room, it was clear that he had cottoned on to what was going on between them.

Will Daniel catch them out? Well, Corrie boss Iain MacLeod has teased that Daniel is about to turn back to the dark side...

