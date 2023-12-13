Tonight, Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) was thrilled by the idea of Daisy and Daniel buying The Rovers, at his suggestion. But Daisy wasn't convinced, and when Ken Barlow (William Roache) congratulated her on adopting Bertie, she was thrown that Daniel hadn't even asked her.

Daniel made a point of telling Ryan he was happy that he had taken his advice and accepted the job in Glasgow, and that it was a shame he had lost the gym job. Ryan began to smell a rat, and informed Daisy that Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) had found his video, which featured their conversation about their fling.

When Ryan suggested that Daniel had been sent the video, and had subsequently sabotaged Ryan's gym job, Daisy didn't believe him. At home, Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) dropped by with the adoption forms, but Daisy faltered, and, in private, admitted she couldn't sign the paperwork.

As guilt got the better of her, she told Daniel that she had slept with Ryan. Daniel's reaction was calm, until he accidentally recited words spoken by Ryan in the video, and Daisy was furious as Daniel admitted ruining Ryan's future prospects.

The argument got heated as Daniel backed Daisy into the door while he ranted about Ryan, and Daisy packed a case and fled to Jenny and Rita Tanner's (Barbara Knox) flat. As her anger died down, Daisy broke down in tears at the loss of Daniel and "the little lad that felt like my own".

Meanwhile, Daniel went to pick up an extra mug as he made a drink, only to remember that Daisy was gone. But is this really the end of the road for the couple?

