After Abi recorded a heartfelt video for the Gazette in which she condemned the programme, she and Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) were pleased to see so many supportive comments. Even better, a petition had been started to get the show taken off the air.

Later, a statement was released from the production company, claiming that in future they would reach out to the families of victims.

At the garage, Abi was not happy to see Dean, who explained he had fallen on hard times and asked her for money. Abi laughed in his face, refusing to help; so Dean suggested that he had serious dirt to blackmail her with. Abi threatened him, overheard by Cassie, and Dean left.

More like this

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But when Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) saw an email addressed to the garage which contained a video, he was forced to tell Abi that there was a sexually explicit clip of her online.

Recalling Dean's earlier warning, and knowing that her past use of drugs led her to do all sorts of things without any memory of them, Abi was convinced he was behind this vile act.

Meanwhile, Cassie tried to cause trouble by telling Abi's husband Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) all about the video!

At home, Abi braced herself to tell Kevin what had happened, but he couldn't cope with what he had seen in the sex tape. Abi was devastated by what she assumed to be her own actions, while Kevin left to get some air. Eventually, he had a change of heart, but there was more drama when Abi assumed that Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) was watching the video in the street.

Heading to the garage alone, Abi put in a call to Dean, telling him he had won the battle and arranging to give him his cash the following day. But is all as it seems?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.