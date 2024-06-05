After warning a nervous Dee-Dee that his parents could be a bit stand-offish at first, Joel paid another visit to sexual predator Nathan Curtis (Chris Harper) in prison, where Nathan told Joel that he was dropping him as his legal representative in favour of someone who would fight his corner.

Of course, Joel has been trying to secure Nathan's incarceration to save his own skin over murdering Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton).

Meanwhile, Bethany celebrated her birthday at the Bistro with mum Sarah (Tina O'Brien). But when Sarah was taken in by the police for questioning over planting evidence on Nathan, Joel was watching nearby.

He then rushed over to join Dee-Dee and his mum, Anthea (Carol Royle), and dad Gus (Chris Garner), for lunch. There, Joel bumped into Sarah and claimed he had dropped Nathan as a client, and that he knew Sarah was innocent even if the police didn't, before offering his help if she needed it.

Anthea was consistently rude to Dee-Dee, but the occasion took a turn when Dee-Dee's dad Ed (Trevor Michael Georges) arrived and Anthea made a dig at his profession and lack of wealth. Dee-Dee stormed out, and Joel followed her to apologise for his mum's behaviour.

Joel then got down on one knee and proposed to a shocked Dee-Dee, who felt it was all too soon and turned him down. Joel was later seen meeting Ellie, who was still very much alive, as she begged for more money. Joel sent Ellie away and ordered her never to contact him again.

After a chat with Ed, Dee-Dee had a change of heart and told Joel she would marry him after all, and the couple celebrated in The Rovers. But with Sarah having told Bethany about Joel's offer, Bethany looked rather sceptical and unimpressed, as Sarah wondered why her daughter had such a "downer" on Joel.

Bethany replied that her "spidey senses" were telling her something was off about Joel; but will she work out exactly how dangerous he is?

