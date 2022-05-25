For several weeks now, Abi has been locked in a custody battle with Imran. Although Abi had relapsed in her drug addiction at the time of her son's birth , she soon got clean again.

Abi Webster (Sally Carman) was left furious in tonight's Coronation Street (25th May), when Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo), the father of her baby boy Alfie, was given happy news amid her heartbreak.

But Imran became convinced she was still using, and paid dodgy associate Ben to spy on her. While Ben's findings were too flimsy to incriminate Abi, he offered to lie in court to aid Imran's chances of winning custody of Alfie - and Imran agreed. Now he and new wife Toyah (Georgia Taylor) are caring for the baby full time.

But Abi is aware of Imran's deception and has decided to take her little boy and flee the country - recently arranging to get some fake passports. While she waits for the documents, Abi has been playing nice with Imran and Toyah.

Abi was left reeling once again (ITV)

The latter has no idea what her husband has been up to, and has been more than happy for Abi to spend time with Alfie. Therefore, tonight, when Abi casually asked if she could have the baby for the whole day next week, Toyah instantly agreed.

With Imran having flown off the handle the previous week when he wrongly thought Abi had done a disappearing act, he was forced to go along with his wife's agreement - little knowing that this was all part of Abi's scheme. Meanwhile, Toyah and Imran received a surprise when the social worker, Lou, asked to visit them.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

She informed the couple that they still had an opportunity to adopt foster child Elsie. Viewers will recall that Elsie was taken away shortly after Toyah discovered the truth about Imran's liaison with Imran. But with the pair now united, Lou explained that they were the best option for the little girl.

Toyah and Imran were stunned, but thrilled with the development. But when a passing Toyah revealed all to Abi, Abi was outraged. "Some people have the luck of the devil. They just sail though life without a care in the world!" she fumed as her concerned estranged husband Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) watched on.

With Abi's plans in full swing, it seems Imran and Toyah's good fortune will spur her on in her exit strategy. But this is soapland, where things never go to plan...

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.