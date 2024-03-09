Kyle (Angus Castle-Doughty) was frantic to get away, saying his boss was on his back.

But Danny (Richard Blackwood) told him no vehicles could leave – it was a crime scene.

Kyle took no chances and made off in his car, knocking over propane canisters as he tried to escape.

More like this

Kyle stabs Charlie on Casualty. BBC

The emergency services moved everyone out of the way as the gas exploded, killing people on the scene immediately.

Kyle was apprehended with drugs and money in a bag, and Teddy (Milo Clarke) made sure the criminal was accompanied to hospital where he would get help for his injuries.

Stevie (Elinor Lawless) thought she'd seen a knife in Kyle's pocket while in A&E, but he managed to convince her otherwise. Oh, if only they'd listened.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Later on, Charlie found Kyle carrying a box full of drugs and pulled a knife on the nurse when he tried to stop him.

The brave nurse called Kyle's bluff, saying he didn't want to stab him, but Kyle did just that, leaving Charlie bleeding out on the floor in the hospital.

Read more:

Thankfully, Stevie and Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) found him, but as he was bleeding out, will he survive?

We know Thompson is departing his iconic role of Charlie after 37 years on the continuing drama.

It's been confirmed that Charlie's final episode will air on 16th March, so his fate will be revealed next week.

Casualty is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.