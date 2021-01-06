Created by illustrator and animator Nolan Fabricius, the fan-made video provides various tongue-in-cheek nicknames for The Mandalorian's stars, with Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon branded as "Prestige Television Antagonist" and stand-up comedian Bill Burr (Migs Mayfield) billed as "literally Bill Burr".

Fabricius shared the hilarious clip on Twitter back in December, writing: "I have nothing to do with my time but aggressively pursue every dumb idea that pops into my head."

The Mandalorian returned to Disney+ last November with its second series, in which the titular bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal) attempts to return The Child – aka Baby Yoda – back to his people.

The series, which concluded with a dramatic finale in December, dropped various revelations throughout the eight episode arc, from Baby Yoda's real name, to the introduction of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson).

Season two's finale also brought back Star Wars trilogy character Boba Fett as well as a post-Return of the Jedi Luke Skywalker, played by Mark Hamill once again and de-aged through visual effects and a body double.

