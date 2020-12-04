Not only did we see Boba let loose on an unsuspecting gang of stormtroopers in a superb action sequence, but we also got some clarification about his way of life - specifically, whether or not he is truly a Mandalorian.

Read on for the full breakdown of everything you need to know.

Is Boba Fett a Mandalorian?

There has been some confusion for many years over whether Boba Fett is truly a follower of the Mandalorian religion, but the latest episode of Disney's Star Wars series has gone a long way to clearing things up.

Following a fleeting cameo in the season two opener, Boba makes a more impactful return in episode six (titled The Tragedy), as he comes to reclaim his armour from Din Djarin.

Initially, Mando flatly refuses the demand, believing that the sacred armour crafted from Beskar steel should only be in the possession of a believer in the Mandalorian way of life.

When he asks Boba whether he did indeed "take the creed", the iconic bounty hunter responds by saying: "I owe allegiance to no-one."

However, while Boba himself is not necessarily a devout follower of the Mandalorian ways, he and Djarin come to an agreement based on the legacy of his father, Jango Fett.

Jango Fett, introduced in Star Wars prequel film Attack of the Clones, is revealed to have been a Mandalorian foundling (much like Djarin), who went on to study the religion and even fight in the Mandalorian civil war.

Seeing proof of this in the chain code of the Fett armour, Djarin accepts that it rightly belongs with the familial line and returns it to Boba, having confiscated it off Cobb Vanth in the season two premiere.

Of course, there are still some inconsistencies that serve to muddy the water; for one thing, both Boba and Jango have been seen to take off their helmet in front of other people, something Djarin has sworn not to do.

But that doesn't necessarily lessen their credentials, as fellow Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze (portrayed by Katee Sackhoff) has also been known to remove her helmet - even calling Djarin a religious zealot for refusing to do so.

An episode of The Clone Wars has presented another hurdle for the Fetts to overcome, for including a scene where Mandalore's Prime Minister Almec dismisses Jango as a bounty hunter with no association to the planet's religion.

It seems that The Mandalorian episode six is essentially retconning this line, which could be considered a lie by the Prime Minister in light of this new information and his later treachery.

