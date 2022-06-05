It sounds like the Duffer Brothers have emotional stories on the way for Stranger Things.

However, the streaming giant has already confirmed that its record-breaking series will conclude with its fifth season.

Now, the show's creators the Duffer Brothers have revealed that their existing plans for the final season caused executives at Netflix to get rather emotional.

Ross and Matt Duffer their plans with The Wrap, with Ross commenting: "We do have an outline for Season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It’s the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I’ve never seen cry before and it was wild."

He added: "And it’s not just to do with the story, just the fact that it’s like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it’s hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

The showrunners would not be drawn on the length of the final season but suggested it would be shorter than the fourth run, with the story continuing directly from the penultimate run and removing the need to check in with the characters' "normal lives".

The second volume of season 4 will continue from the dramatic ending of season 4 volume 1, which saw answers delivered about Vecna and may pose some questions about what comes next for Eleven.

(L to R) Jamie Campbell Bower as Peter Ballard and Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in STRANGER THINGS. Courtesy of Netflix

The Stranger Things 4 cast stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Minnie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Brett Gelman, with Matthew Modine, and Paul Reiser.

The new episodes also starred Jamie Campbell Bower, Joseph Quinn, Cara Buono, Eduardo Franco, Gabriella Pizzolo and Robert Englund.

Stranger Things 4 part 1 was released on Netflix on Friday 27th May, with more coming on 1st July 2022. Stranger Things seasons 1-3 are now available on Netflix.

