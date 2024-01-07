On The Last of Us, Reid played Riley, a close friend and love interest of Bella Ramsey's Ellie.

"I didn’t really know what I was getting myself into when I signed on to be Riley in The Last of Us. I knew it was going to be special, but I didn't know it was going to be quite this special," Reid told press afterwards.

"I'm just so grateful to the show for allowing me to really re-fall in love with storytelling. It's not that I fell out of love with storytelling, but I think my role in The Last of Us really reinforced my love and passion to be able to tell meaningful stories and to be a representation for young women, young Black women, young, queer Black women."

She added: "I'm grateful to Bella, [showrunner] Craig [Mazin] and the entire team for making the show. It was absolutely special to watch and I always say that I feel like I would be a big fan of the show, even if I wasn't a part of the show."

Bella Ramsey as Ellie and Storm Reid as Riley in The Last of Us.

The Last of Us dominated the awards with an impressive eight wins.

In addition to Best Guest Actress in a Drama series for Reid, Nick Offerman took home Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Bill in episode 3, which received high praise when it aired.

The show also won for visual effects, picture editing, sound editing and other categories.

