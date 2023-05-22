Davies shared a sweet snap with his pals Tovey and Neil Bartlett on Instagram , raving about their film Blue Now, describing it as "a beautiful, radical night, Derek Jarman’s mediation on mortality, AIDS and those we’ve lost becomes a truly sensory, immersive, enlightening and exhilarating experience".

Naturally, Doctor Who fans are keeping a close eye on showrunner Russell T Davies 's social media, as plenty of reveals about the 60th anniversary specials and season 14 come our way – and lots of them were thrilled to see Davies reunite with a beloved Doctor Who actor, Russell Tovey.

He added: "And with the rise of Don’t Say Gay in the USA – with our National Conservatism finding its voice, it is a matter of days before a Tory MP says those words, DAYS – we talked about the fight to come. Get ready."

Many fans on social media praised the writer's words, with plenty of Doctor Who fans excited to see him and Tovey hanging out.

Tovey starred alongside David Tennant and Kylie Minogue in the popular Doctor Who Christmas special Voyage of the Damned playing a midshipman on board the spaceship Titanic, resulting in Tennant's famous line: "Allons-y, Alonso!"

Plenty of famous faces shared the love for the pair including Torchwood star Burn Gorman and Keeley Hawes, who both commented heart emojis. Meanwhile, one fan wrote "Allons-y, Alonso!" and another added, "He [Tovey] needs to return to Doctor Who." Considering Tennant is returning alongside Catherine Tate for the upcoming specials, you never know!

In more recent years, Tovey has starred in the likes of American Horror Story and the film Allelujah.

