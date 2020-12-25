To find out we asked our readers, and 6,000 votes later we have our answer – 2010 Matt Smith adventure A Christmas Carol, which narrowly clinched a tight race between episodes starring David Tennant, Peter Capaldi, Jodie Whittaker and even First Doctor William Hartnell.

In this week’s special extended edition of our Doctor Who podcast, we run down every festive adventure and its place in our ranking, wondering which Christmas (or New Year’s) episodes deserve their place, and which have been unfairly left at the back of the tree.

Plus, we take an in-depth look at A Christmas Carol to find out exactly why it remains Doctor Who fans’ favourite a decade after it first aired on TV.

More like this

Was the vote right, or wrong? Did you favourite Christmas special deserve a higher ranking? Check out the full breakdown below and ponder away…

A Christmas Carol 13% The End of Time 11% The Christmas Invasion 10% (higher vote) The Feast of Steven 10% Resolution 8% (higher vote) The Husbands of River Song 8% Voyage of the Damned 8% Twice Upon a Time 7% The Runaway Bride 6% The Time of the Doctor 5% (higher vote) Last Christmas 5% The Snowmen 3% (higher vote) The Next Doctor 3% The Doctor, the Widow and the Wardrobe 2% The Return of Doctor Mysterio 1%

Vworp your way to a whole galaxy of Doctor Who content Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Want more Doctor Who fun? Check out our previous podcast about 2019 festive special Resolution, or our guide to the new Daleks in upcoming special Revolution of the Daleks.

And incidentally, a happy Christmas to all of you at home!

Advertisement

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One at 6:45pm on New Year’s Day. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide and our guide to the best Christmas TV.