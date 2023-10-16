Davies, who recently returned as the Doctor Who showrunner, is the creator of Queer as Folk and Cucumber, and admitted he wants to write a third drama "that says where we are now".

During the Iris Prize panel, Davies said (as per BBC): "I think as I'm getting older now, slowing down, towards the end of my life, I would love to write a third piece that says where we are now."

He continued: "I worry about where we are, and I think there's a lot of hatred in the air, a lot of nonsense in the air, a lot of rhetoric, and a lot of hate-makers stoking up the fires, and I have things to say about that, so I'd be surprised if I don't say something about that."

The writer acknowledged that it can be "very easy" to become "divorced from the world", but with "gay and queer rights being on the news" so often, he feels as though he is being kept on his toes.

Davies added: "I wish we didn't have half the problems or any of the problems, but actually when you're constantly the headline, when politicians constantly talk about you, when the media is constantly talking about you, at least you're on top of things, and kind of aware of the arguments."

