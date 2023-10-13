Writing in his Letter from the Showrunner in this month's edition of Doctor Who Magazine, Davies said: "As the summer began, I was thinking about the 60th and wondered, have we done enough?

"So I had an idea on July 5, sent a formal proposal to the team on July 20, then three scriptwriters got to work, and now, just two months later, in the second half of September, we’re about to embark on a 6-day studio shoot of brand new material that will make you FIZZ! I promise!"

Exactly what form this brand-new material will take is still under wraps - could it be a skit for Children in Need, or some form of web special? Or, given the inclusion of three writers, could it be three separate, short projects? It seems we will have to wait to find out.

In the letter, Davies also teased three important dates for fans to look out for throughout November, although stressed none of these is a transmission date for one of the three specials - Wednesday 1st November, Friday 17th November and Thursday 23rd November.

Perhaps whatever this additional project is will drop on one of those dates?

Looking past this year, it seems that Davies is planning for the long-term when it comes to his Doctor Who future, teasing that he has already filled up the third season of his new era with stories, and joking that he's going to write an episode with no dialogue for his fourth new season.

This certainly matches up with comments he previously made on the Table Manners podcast with Jessie and Lennie Ware, where he said that he would be spending "years" working on his new era of Doctor Who.

The front cover of Doctor Who Magazine issue 596 Doctor Who Magazine

