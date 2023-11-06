Exactly what form the prequel will take, and whether it will be a novel or in some other format, is currently unconfirmed, but RadioTimes.com did catch up with Grant exclusively about the project.

He said: "I can’t say too much, but it’s a prequel and we’re very excited about it. Hopefully we’ll see it soon!"

This comes after a legal dispute over the rights to the show was resolved earlier this year, with the show's co-creators, Grant and Doug Naylor, both being able to continue working separately on Red Dwarf in different media.

A statement released earlier this year said: "Rob Grant and Doug Naylor are delighted to announce that the ongoing dispute over the Red Dwarf rights has been resolved.

"Moving onwards and upwards, Rob and Doug hope to launch separate iterations of Red Dwarf across various media, working again with the cast and other valued partners, and wish each other the very best.

"Smoke a kipper, Red Dwarf will be back for breakfast!!"

Shortly after this, Naylor said he thought the show was likely to return to screens at some point, adding that there's "real interest".

Naylor said: "Providing the boys are available, which isn’t the easiest thing because they’ve all got these mad schedules, especially Craig [Charles] and Robert [Llewellyn].

"But provided we can get everyone available and they do all want to be available, they want to make more, I think we’ve got a good chance."

