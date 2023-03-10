It's no secret that the writers, who co-created the comedy series, haven't always seen eye to eye, dissolving their partnership in the 1990s.

The future of Red Dwarf has finally been confirmed after a legal dispute between its creators, Rob Grant and Doug Naylor.

Naylor continued to write the Red Dwarf TV series but, in 2021, launched a High Court action against Grant over the rights to the show.

The dispute has now been resolved and it's been confirmed that both of the writers will continue separately working on Red Dwarf in different media.

A statement reads: "Rob Grant and Doug Naylor are delighted to announce that the ongoing dispute over the Red Dwarf rights has been resolved.

"Moving onwards and upwards, Rob and Doug hope to launch separate iterations of Red Dwarf across various media, working again with the cast and other valued partners, and wish each other the very best.

"Smoke a kipper, Red Dwarf will be back for breakfast!!"

Following the release of the statement, Naylor also shared a tweet of the cast of Red Dwarf, with the caption: "Smug mode."

Exactly what the two different iterations of Red Dwarf will look like, or what the various media are remains to be seen but, over the years, Grant has released Red Dwarf novels.

Red Dwarf, which stars Chris Barrie as Rimmer, Craig Charles as Lister, Danny John-Jules as Cat and Robert Llewellyn as Kryten, began airing in February 1992 and saw huge success, spawning 11 full-length series.

Grant and Naylor recently released a joint statement to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the first episode, making it clear that they both hoped for the series to continue.

They wrote: "To fans, cast and crew and everything in between, a very smeggy 35th birthday. Fingers crossed for more, much love Rob and Doug."

