With a whopping 24 per cent – almost a quarter of the total vote – you named Red Dwarf V, originally aired on BBC Two in 1992, as the best of the show's 12 series.

This series featured such classic episode as 'The Inquisitor' (in which a time-travelling android threatens to erase the Dwarf crew from history), 'Quarantine' (whch sees Rimmer driven mad by an electronic holo-virus) and 'Back to Reality (in which the crew discover that their lives in deep space are actually a virtual reality construct... or so it appears).

In second place with a very respectable 20 per cent was the following series, Red Dwarf VI, which offered us vintage outings like 'Legion', 'Gunmen of the Apocalypse', 'Emohawk: Polymorph II' and, of course, the "Better dead than smeg!" cliffhanger ending in finale 'Out of Time'.

The full list breaks down as below...

Red Dwarf V (1992) Red Dwarf VI (1993) Red Dwarf III (1989) Red Dwarf IV (1991) Red Dwarf I (1988) Red Dwarf II (1988) Red Dwarf VII (1997) Red Dwarf VIII (1999) Red Dwarf XII (2017) Red Dwarf X (2012) Red Dwarf: Back to Earth (2009) Red Dwarf XI (2016)

New 90-minute special Red Dwarf: The Promised Land airs on Thursday, 9th April at 9pm on Dave.

The feature-length episode will see Lister (Craig Charles), Rimmer (Chris Barrie), Kryten (Robert Llewellyn) and Cat (Danny John-Jules) encounter a band of cat clerics who worship Lister as a god and are on the run from their feral overlord Rodon (Ray Fearon).

