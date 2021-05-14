Outer Banks season 2: release date, cast, trailer and what we know so far

Warning spoilers for Outer Banks

Netflix’s mystery drama Outer Banks gained a legion of followers after making its season one debut, meaning there are plenty of fans desperate for news of an Outer Banks season two return.

Luckily for OBX buffs, season two of the North Carolina-based series is officially happening, with the adventurous Pogues returning for more treasure-hunting, crime-solving and boat-sailing.

Netflix has confirmed shooting wrapped in South Carolina back in April so there isn’t long to wait now.

The series follows the group of teenagers, living on the costal barrier of North Carolina as they search for their ringleader John B’s missing father.

Outer Banks’ first season ended on a cliff-hanger, with the final episode revealing that John B and Sarah actually survived when their boat capsized – but what will happen next to the pair? Will their friends find out that they’re still alive? And will they find the gold after all?

So many questions, and we only have some answers and a whole lot of teasing from creator Josh Pate. “I’m pumped to hear people’s reaction and what they want to see in season two,” he told USA Today. “This is a teenager who is about to take on the biggest journey of his life and do right by the memory of his father. That’s really exciting to think about.”

If you can’t wait for Outer Banks season two to return read on for everything we know so far.

Outer Banks season 2 release date: When will it return to Netflix?

A mere three months after the 10-episode first season was released on Netflix a second season was announced. The show was Netflix’s third most popular show in 2020, only ranking behind Tiger King and Ozark. Filming finished in early April, so we still have to wait a little while for a confirmed release date – with the show seeing a similar delay as Sex Education season three. RadioTimes.com predicts we’re unlikely to see season two until late 2021 at the earliest.

Outer Banks second 2 cast: Who’s returning and who’s new?

The main Outer Banks cast are set to return for season two; Chase Stokes (John B), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kie), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Austin North (Topper), Drew Starkey (Rafe), Deion Smith (Kelce), and Charles Esten (Ward Cameron) are all down to return. We’re glad to see our favourite Pogues reunited.

Luckily Outer Banks is big enough to deal with all the new personalities joining the cast too. Carlacia Grant (Roots, Greenleaf) has been cast as Celo. Her bio says: “Confident and fearless, Cleo is a Nassau girl, a formidable artful dodger, whose world collides with the Pogues.” We don’t know much more about her yet, or whether she’s a Pogue or Kook.

Joining her is Lost and Once Upon a Time star Elizabeth Mitchell as Limbrey (via Deadline). Limbrey is “a long-time Charleston native”, she is “a compelling woman with a level of toxicity and menace underneath her seemingly courteous ways.” We’re calling it, she’s a villain.

“So excited to join this show! Gorgeous, talented cast. Incredible crew. Filming in paradise and a character I can’t wait for you to meet,” Mitchell wrote on her Instagram.

Outer Banks season 2 time jump

Of course we knew there would be changes in the OBX, but we think it’s fair to say a time jump wasn’t quite what we had in mind. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Madelyn Cline revealed there will be a “micro time jump.”

“[There’s] the kind of shock where you turn the page… and you read that moment and you [gasp] and then your mind starts going a thousand miles a minute. You’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is going to be so fun to shoot… This is gonna be fun and it’s gonna be shocking to watch as well.'”

Outer Banks season 2 plot: What will it be about?

Despite the time jump there are a few things that we expect to be addressed. John B. and Sarah were heading off to the Bahamas last time we saw them to try and get the gold back after Ward stole the loot and tried to frame John B. for murder. The pair fled, but their boat capsized in a storm, only to be rescued by another boat.

The official OBX account posted a teaser captioned: “See you in the Bahamas” and Cline posted a picture of herself in the Bahamas too.

Showrunner Jonas Pate confirmed the change in location for season two.

“We’ll definitely have at least a part of season 2 that’ll take place in the Bahamas, but it’ll all come back to the Outer Banks because that’s our spiritual home,” he told EW. “So we’ll get back to the Outer Banks pretty quickly, I’m sure, but there’ll be definitely an episode or two that that has some Bahamas in it.”

So Sarah and John B. are now in the Bahamas. Cline, speaking to Elle, said she’d like to see her Sarah become a stronger force in the relationship.

“I can’t wait to see where the story goes when John B and Sarah get to the Bahamas. My wish is that we continue to see Sarah come into her own and grow into this badass,” she explained. “I want her to match John B’s crazy—like a Bonnie and Clyde-type dynamic between them. That sounds like a lot of fun to play as an actor. As far as Sarah goes, I want to see her grow into her own person, and not be under the influence or control of her dad.”

Kie, Pope and JJ will also be dealing with the SBI escape and the ‘deaths’.

Bailey, who plays Kie, told Seventeen: “There’s gonna be a whole new dynamic. How do you go about life without your best friend? I think it’s going to be rough on everyone.

“And we’re going to have to come together and take care of each other now more than ever. But revenge is going to be on all of our minds.”

Jonathan Daviss, who plays Pope, has said he’s keen to see how the relationships shift.

“I’m interested to see if we do move forward, potentially with the second season, where the Pogues relationship is going to be without John B,” he told Seventeen. “Are they going to stick together as a family? Are they going to separate because of it? Is that relationship going to stick or are they going to be afraid? It’s something interesting to explore.”

We left Ward dealing with the fallout from his actions as the SBI, and the police found out he was the one behind John B.’s dad’s death.

How many seasons of Outer Banks will there be?

Creator and showrunner Jonas Pate has revealed his plans for Outer Banks beyond season two. “Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons,” Pate told Entertainment Weekly. “We’ve sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I’m just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories.”

While stuck in quarantine Pate worked out season two, adding that “before [season 1] even came out, Netflix had greenlit us to write some [season 2] scripts, so we’ve been working on that for a few months now.”

Teasing what’s to come he said to look out for “some new mysteries”.

“Now that the audience knows our characters and the baseline engine of the mystery is going, we just feel like we have a lot more good twists and turns left to explore, so we’re excited for more,” he added.

Outer Banks season one is streaming now on Netflix.

