Olly Alexander responds to rumours he will replace Jodie Whittaker on Doctor Who

It has yet to be confirmed whether Jodie Whittaker will leave Doctor Who after the upcoming 13th season but speculation on who could replace her has been rife ever since the rumours of her exit began.

The latest name to be thrown in the hat is actor and singer Olly Alexander, who most recently starred in Russell T Davies’ drama It’s A Sin. On Saturday, The Sun reported Alexander was “on the verge” of being announced as the new Doctor, sending social media into a frenzy.

A rep for the actor, who also releases music under the name Years & Years, has since addressed the rumours with a pun-filled statement. Sadly, it doesn’t look like he will be stepping into the TARDIS anytime soon.

His agent, Martha Kinn, told RadioTimes.com: “Even though Olly is often contacted by cybermen, I’m afraid I have to exterminate this spectulation. As nice as it is to see interest in this story regenerate, it just isn’t true.”

She added: “As Ood as it might sound, Olly is focusing on his music, for the time being.”

The singer’s latest single, Starstruck, was released earlier this year.

Alexander may not be the next Doctor but his It’s A Sin character Ritchie did appear in a fictional Doctor Who episode featured in the Channel 4 drama. Davies included the scene as a nod to late actor and AIDS campaigner Durlsey McLinden.

