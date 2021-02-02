It’s A Sin breaks All 4 streaming record with over 6.5 million views

Russell T Davies’ HIV drama It’s A Sin premiered on 22nd January on Channel 4 to rave reviews (RadioTimes.com‘s It’s A Sin review of episode one called it a “joyful, sexy opener with hints of the heartbreak to come”), with all five episodes dropping on All 4 straight afterwards.

The move garnered the streamer its biggest month of streaming ever, with almost double the number of views compared to January 2020 (up 91 per cent).

Despite only being available for a little over a week, It’s A Sin already has over 6.5 million views on All 4, with its first episode becoming the most popular drama launch on record (it pulled in 3.3 million viewers). It has since become the streamer’s biggest ever instant box set, third biggest series to date and most binged new series ever.

Speaking of the record-breaking viewing figures, All 4 Chief of Content Officer Ian Katz said: “The extraordinary performance of It’s A Sin is a reminder that powerful drama with something important to say about the world can also be commercially successful.

“It has also demonstrated how our strategy of box-setting shows on All 4 can bring a greater combined linear and digital audience to a show than a traditional release pattern. It’s been a key driver of All 4 viewing in a month that has seen our digital viewing on our own platforms up by more than 90 per cent compared to the same period last year.”

The drama is set in the 80s and follows a group of LGBTQ+ friends as the AIDS epidemic hits the UK. The brilliant It’s A Sin cast includes Olly Alexander, Omari Douglas, Keeley Hawes, Stephen Fry, and Neil Patrick Harris.

