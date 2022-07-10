Ncuti Gatwa wants to “battle” Sex Education’s Gillian Anderson in new Doctor Who

Earlier this year, the BBC announced Ncuti Gatwa as the next actor to play The Doctor, taking over from Jodie Whittaker who currently plays the Thirteenth Doctor.

Ncuti Gatwa has revealed that he would love to reunite with Gillian Anderson on Doctor Who – but with his Sex Education co-star playing a villain.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the South Bank Sky Arts Awards, Gatwa said that he wants Gillian Anderson to take on the role of a Doctor Who villain when he joins the show.

"I would love to play opposite Gillian [Anderson] again. I would love for Gillian to come in and be an amazing baddie.

"Like, I'd love to battle with Gillian! That would be a dream," he added.

Gillian Anderson as Jean in Sex Education

The Emmy-winning Gillian Anderson currently stars as sex therapist Jean Milburn, the mother of awkward teenager Otis (Asa Butterfield), in Netflix comedy-drama Sex Education – the show that catapulted Gatwa to fame when he took on the role of Otis' best friend Eric Effiong.

While incoming Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has revealed little about the upcoming episodes, joining Gatwa in the cast will be David Tennant and Catherine Tate, who'll be reprising their roles as The Doctor and Donna Noble.

It's A Sin star Neil Patrick Harris is also set to join the cast, playing a villain in the 60th anniversary special.

