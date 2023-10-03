In the past, Magic: The Gathering have collaborated with many other sci-fi and fantasy darlings; Lord of the Rings and Warhammer 40,000, to name a couple. Doctor Who is their latest project and we simply can’t wait to travel across time and space.

One of the key elements of Magic The Gathering is building the ultimate deck from ranges of thousands of cards. In the spirit of this, Magic: The Gathering Doctor Who Deck is available in not one, not two, but four separate packs. These are:

Timey-Wimey: If New Who is your cup of tea, then get ready to enjoy some fish fingers and custard with the ninth, tenth and eleventh doctors and their companions.

If New Who is your cup of tea, then get ready to enjoy some fish fingers and custard with the ninth, tenth and eleventh doctors and their companions. Masters of Evil: Nice guys finish last, so why not join the dark side? Whether you dream of being upgraded to Cyberman status or you want to become the Master themselves, you too can rise and conquer your greatest enemy: the Doctor.

Nice guys finish last, so why not join the dark side? Whether you dream of being upgraded to Cyberman status or you want to become the Master themselves, you too can rise and conquer your greatest enemy: the Doctor. Blast From The Past: Hop in the TARDIS and travel back in time, where you can play as one of the first eight doctors.

Hop in the TARDIS and travel back in time, where you can play as one of the first eight doctors. Paradox Power: If you’re a Capaldi and Whittaker super fan, then this is the deck for you. Join the twelfth and thirteenth Doctors and their companions on their quests.

Each 100-card deck contains 50 new cards complete with Doctor Who-themed art and mechanics. You won’t believe all the things they can fit inside - I guess it really is bigger on the inside…

There's also the opportunity to buy a collector booster set of 15 cards, including rare and special alt-frame cards.

Pre-order Magic: The Gathering Doctor Who Commander Deck from £49.99 at Amazon

If you’re looking for more Who-related things to do, check out our roundup of the best Doctor Who experiences throughout the UK, as well as best Doctor Who books and audiobooks.

When is the Magic: The Gathering Doctor Who Commander Deck released in the UK?

All four of the decks will be released on Friday 13th October; however, they are available to pre-order now.

Pre-order Magic: The Gathering Doctor Who Commander Deck from £49.99 at Amazon

Where can I buy the Magic: The Gathering Doctor Who Commander Deck in the UK?

Once released on Friday 13th October, you can purchase any of the Magic: The Gathering Doctor Who Commander Decks on Amazon, or on the official Magic: The Gathering website.

Pre-order Magic: The Gathering Doctor Who Commander Deck from £49.99 at Amazon

How much is the Magic: The Gathering Doctor Who Commander Deck?

Each of the individual decks cost £49.99 to pre-order on Amazon, and the collector booster with 15 magic cards costs £21.99.

Pre-order Magic: The Gathering Doctor Who Commander Deck from £49.99 at Amazon

Advertisement

Hungry for details about season 14 of Doctor Who? We've rounded up everything you need to know about Doctor Who season 14, as well as everything you need to know about Doctor Who: Unleashed, the successor series to Doctor Who: Confidential.