Does Loki episode 3 have a post-credits scene?

Three episodes in, brand new Disney Plus MCU series Loki is really hitting its stride, with the latest instalment delivering a number of big revelations as Loki learned more about Sylvie – who appears to be another Loki variant (at least if we take her at her word).

Of course, one of the things that has become something of a trademark in the MCU is their post-credits scenes, with the short clips traditionally teasing what is still to come in future films and episodes.

But is there a post-credits scene in the most recent episode? Read on for everything you need to know.

Loki episode 3: Is there a post-credits scene?

Unfortunately on this occasion, there is no post-credits scene – meaning we’re still waiting for the first one of the series.

When the credits start rolling we do get a glimpse of some files about ‘apocalyptic events’ and some shots of Loki and Sylvie working together, but there is nothing more substantial than that.

Episode two similarly lacked a post-credits sting, though the first episode of Loki offered if not a full-blown scene then a little bonus for fans – in the final few seconds of the credits in the Loki premiere, Miss Minutes is heard repeating a comment from earlier in the episode: “Thanks for visiting the TVA. Don’t hesitate to let us know how we’re doing!”

Of course despite the lack of end-credits scenes so far, that hasn’t stopped fans from looking for clues after the episode has finished – and indeed this is what led to the original rumours about Sophia Di Martino’s character being named Sylvie, after the name was spotted in the Spanish credits of Loki’s second episode.

And just because there has been no post-credits scene in the opening three episodes, that doesn’t mean it’s going to stay that way – you might remember that WandaVision did not have any in its first six episodes, before dropping a huge bombshell after the credits had rolled in the seventh episode.