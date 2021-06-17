Loki’s Sophia Di Martino might not be Lady Loki after all, a Disney Plus clue hints

Disney Plus may have already accidentally spoiled the identity of that mysterious new character from the cliffhanger ending in Loki episode two.

At the end of the episode, our version of Loki gave to chase to the (apparently) rogue Loki variant: an unnamed character played by Sophia Di Martino, wearing a Loki-style headdress and whose physical mannerisms seemed to intentionally evoke Tom Hiddleston’s Loki.

However, while the introduction of Lady Loki has long been rumoured, some fans now think that the variant character is someone else entirely.

While the English-speaking credits listed the character as simply “The Variant”, the Spanish credits for the episode named the character as “Sylvie”, whom fans have speculated could be comics character Sylvie Lushton, AKA Enchantress.

#Loki ITS NOT LADY LOKI GUYS… LOOK AT THESE CREDITS FOR THE OTHER LANGUAGE VERSIONS… ITS SYLVIE !!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/lKofSqUIpw — ashelynx (@ashelynx22) June 16, 2021

In the comics, Sylvie/ Enchantress definitely isn’t a variant version of Loki but she is given her magical powers by none other than Loki himself.

Fans are also theorising that the introduction of this new, magical character could set up a major new character or villain for the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, featuring both Strange and the Scarlet Witch.

