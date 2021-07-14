Loki season 2 confirmed as series ends on massive cliffhanger

So that was the end of Loki… or was it? After months of speculation, Marvel and Disney have finally confirmed what fans suspected for a while: Loki will be back for season two, unlike fellow Marvel Disney Plus shows like WandaVision or The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Advertisement

The recommissioning was confirmed in the post-credits scene for Loki episode six, which saw Loki’s Time Variance Authority file (a regular image in the series) stamped with red ink that read: “Loki will return in season 2.”

Frankly, by that stage the news wasn’t a big surprise, as the season one finale had ended with a massive cliffhanger that definitely needed some resolving. We’ll delve into that ending now, but beware – we’ll be dealing with spoilers.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The episode saw Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia di Martino) finally track down the villain behind the TVA, who lived in a mysterious citadel at the end of time. Played by Jonathan Majors, the character was unnamed in the episode – but fans will have recognised him as a version of Kang, a classic time-travelling villain long rumoured for the series.

He offered the pair a choice – kill him and get their revenge, but splinter the Sacred Timeline, or take his place at the head of the TVA. The kicker? If they do splinter the timeline then they’ll be invaded by evil versions of Kang, who caused the original multiversal war.

After some back and forth and fighting, Sylvie zaps Loki back into the TVA and kills Majors’ character, who she believes is lying. He says he’ll see her again soon – apparently referencing his alternate selves – and dies, leaving her uneasy and alone.

Meanwhile, back at the TVA Loki desperately tries to explain to Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaka) what had happened but they have no idea who he is. Confused and distraught, Loki realises that the statue of the Time-keepers in the TVA has been replaced by a vast statue of Majors’ character or Kang, and that the world he lives in has been rewritten.

So have the evil Kangs already taken over the TVA? Is Loki in a different universe? And where did Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) go when she said she was looking for “free will”?

At least now we know that we’ll get some answers, whenever season two finally arrives. Let the speculation begin!

Is Loki dead or did Loki survive Infinity War? Who exactly is Sylvie in Loki? Find out everything you need to know about the Loki cast and how to watch Marvel movies in order with our comprehensive coverage.

Loki is streaming now on Disney Plus – for more information see our Loki release schedule guide. To watch, you can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage, as well as our guides to the best movies on Disney Plus and best shows on Disney Plus.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.