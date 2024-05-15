10,000 years before the birth of Paul Atreides (Chalamet's central character) we witness the creation of the iconic Bene Gesserit sisterhood which Paul's mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) is a member.

The trailer teases how the sisterhood, among which the leaders are two sisters, Valya (Emily Watson) and Tula Harkonnen (The Crown star Olivia Williams).

The official plot synopsis reads: "From the expansive universe of “Dune,” created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, DUNE: PROPHECY follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit."

The series will consist of six episodes and also stars Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha.

House Harkonnen are not the only Great House of the Dune series to appear in the series, with the royal imperial family representing House Corrino, led by Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco Corrino and Jodhi May as Empress Natalya.

Meanwhile, House Atreides - the forebears of the hero Paul from the films - are represented by Broadchurch and Doctor Who's John Lennon actor Chris Mason as Kieran Atreides, described as "a Swordmaster to a Great House whose ambition to live up to his family name is disrupted when he forms an unexpected connection to a member of the royal family." The character is seen in combat training in the trailer.

We'll have to wait and see how it all pans out.

Dune: Prophecy is released this Autumn on Max in the US, while a UK release date has yet to be confirmed.

