Victoria was the Second Doctor's companion from 1967 to 1968, at the same time as the Time Lord was travelling with Frazer Hines's Jamie McCrimmon, who appears in the Tales of the TARDIS episode The Mind Robber.

Victoria was also followed as a companion by Zoe Heriot, played by Wendy Padbury, who also appears in the Tales of the TARDIS episode, reminiscing on her adventures with Hines's Jamie.

After the story plays out, Jamie suggests another story, with Zoe then reminding him of the Ice Warriors. This brings Jamie onto Victoria, as they both faced the classic villains together.

Jamie (Frazer Hines) and Zoe (Wendy Padbury) in Tales of the TARDIS. Alistair Heap/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

Jamie says: "Poor Victoria, screamed her lungs out when she first saw them. Nearly brought down a mountain! I wonder if she's still out there somewhere."

Zoe responds: "Oh, I bet she is. I wonder if we all come here eventually? All the Doctor's friends."

Jamie then says he hopes Victoria had a nice life, to which Zoe says she's sure she did, adding that she bets Victoria thought of him "every single day".

Watling passed away in 2017, having gone on to play Victoria in multiple audio dramas and appear in the 50th anniversary special episode, The Five(ish) Doctors Reboot.

This isn't the only poignant tribute to have featured in Tales of the TARDIS, with an emotional moment in the episode revisiting The Time Meddler including an unexpected voice appearance from the late William Hartnell.

Tales of the TARDIS is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

