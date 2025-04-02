Russell T Davies "dying to find out" Doctor Who's fate beyond season 15
The showrunner says there are "no meetings, nothing" happening until the latest season has aired.
The new season of Doctor Who is just days away – but what does the future hold for the Time Lord beyond 2025?
Russell T Davies – showrunner on the BBC sci-fi series – had previously indicated that a decision on a third season starring Ncuti Gatwa would only come after the transmission of his second run of episodes, which will kick off on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on 12th April.
Disney Plus has co-produced the last two seasons of the show alongside the BBC, so needs to sign off on more episodes before production can begin.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the launch of the new season, Davies reiterated that he is still waiting on an answer as to the show's future – and that he "hope[s] it comes back".
"There's no decision until after season 2," he affirmed. "It's funny, because even people who work on the show think that means we're having secret meetings about it. People I work with every year say, 'What's really happening?' and I'm going, 'Nothing! No meetings, nothing.'
"That's when the decision is – and the decision won't even be made by the people we work with at Disney Plus, it'll be made by someone in a big office somewhere. So literally nothing happening, no decision."
That said, Davies confirmed that the Doctor Who production team is "ready" and have a few "different plans" as to where the series might go next.
"We're ready. We're ready with different plans – could go this way, could go that way. That's our job, to be ready... but we'll find out. Dying to find out! Hope it comes back."
Joining the Doctor aboard the TARDIS in the latest season of the show is new companion Belinda Chandra, played by Varada Sethu.
Sethu has described Belinda as "the main character of her own story" who is not "in awe" of the Doctor – and fans can also look forward to the return of Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday, who features prominently in first-look images from the upcoming season.
Additionally, Anita Dobson is set to reprise her role as the enigmatic Mrs Flood, hinting at intriguing developments for her character.
Other guest stars include Freddie Fox, Christopher Chung, Rose Ayling-Ellis, and returning faces from UNIT, such as Jemma Redgrave and Bonnie Langford.
The season will feature eight episodes, written by Russell T Davies alongside contributors Pete McTighe, Juno Dawson, Inua Ellams and Sharma Angel-Walfall.
Doctor Who will air from Saturday 12th April at 6:50pm on BBC One, with new episodes available from 8am on Saturdays on BBC iPlayer in the UK. The series will be available on Disney Plus outside of the UK.
